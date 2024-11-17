No one in the league is playing as well as De'Aaron Fox right now. The Sacramento Kings' dynamic point guard poured in a career-high 60 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, then followed it up with 49 points in a win over the Utah Jazz the very next night.

If it wasn't for a pair of missed free throws in the final seconds of Saturday's victory, Fox could have become the first player since Damian Lillard to record back-to-back 50-point games. Even so, this has been a historic scoring binge, and it should continue with the sieve-like Atlanta Hawks up next.

Before Fox and Co. take the court again on Monday, here are all the numbers you need to know about his truly elite performances:

109

Fox scored 109 points in his last two games, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that they took place on back-to-back nights. Those are the most points scored in a two-game span in Kings franchise history, and the second-most points scored on consecutive days by any player in the last 50 years. Only Kobe Bryant (110 in 2007) scored more on back-to-back nights in the last half-century.

In NBA history, the only player besides Fox and Bryant to score at least 109 points on consecutive days is Wilt Chamberlain, who did so a stunning 15 times.

60

Fox did everything in his power to get the Kings across the finish line against the Timberwolves on Friday, but they ultimately fell in overtime. Despite the loss, he wrote his name into the record books. His 60 points were not only a career high, but also a Kings franchise record. Furthermore, he now has the highest-scoring game of any player this season.

58.5

You can't score 109 points in two games without taking a lot of shots, but Fox hasn't just been out there gunning with reckless abandon. He shot 22 of 35 against the Timberwolves and 16 of 30 versus the Kings, which was good for 58.5% from the field overall in the two games.

16

Another impressive aspect of Fox's recent performances is that he's still found time to get his teammates involved. He exceeded his season average of 5.3 assists per game in both contests, dishing out a total of 16 assists over the two games. In addition to the 109 points he scored, he created an additional 41 with his passing. All told, then, he was responsible for 150 points this weekend.

28.9

Though he doesn't get as much recognition as some of his peers, Fox has been one of the most reliable scorers in the league in recent years, and has averaged at least 25 points in three of the last four seasons. He's well on his way to doing so again in this campaign. After his two huge nights, he's up to a career-high 28.9 points per game, which is good for sixth in the league.