De'Aaron Fox is staying in Sacramento for the foreseeable future. On Friday evening, the third-year guard agreed to a five-year, $163 million max extension with the Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal, which will kick in after next season and keep Fox in Sacramento until 2026, has a clause where it could potentially reach a whopping $195 million.

Fox signing this extension was widely expected heading into the offseason, and the two sides made sure to take care of business early. With the Bogdan Bogdanovic trade never coming to fruition, this is the first significant move for Monte McNair, who took over as Kings GM back in September.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fox is coming off a career year in which he averaged 21.1 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was even better in the Kings' short-lived trip to the bubble over the summer, and has established himself as the face of the franchise.

As McNair and this new front office figure out where to go from here with this young Kings team, it's clear Fox will be at the center of their plans. Based on his quotes at his introductory press conference, McNair signaled that he wants the Kings to be an up-tempo, exciting club.

"I think De'Aaron is certainly a great young talent," McNair said. "And I think his speed ability offensively to create really is going to be a huge catalyst for how coach [Luke] Walton and I envision this team being up-tempo, creating the space to shoot 3s and attack the rim."

Who better than Fox to lead that kind of attack? He's one of the fastest players in the league, and despite the fact that the Kings didn't really play all that fast last season, he still finished with 5.4 transition points per game, which was good for eight in the league. His ability to push the pace can create plenty of easy opportunities for both himself and his teammates.

Though he still has plenty of room to grow, especially in terms of his shooting -- 29.2 percent from 3-point land last season -- this is a well deserved honor for Fox. He's one of the best young point guards in the league, and a joy to watch. His challenge now will be leading the Kings to the playoffs, somewhere they haven't been since 2006.