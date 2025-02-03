The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team deal that ships Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls to Sacramento, according to ESPN.

Back in October, Fox turned down a reported three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Kings with the intention of looking for a more lucrative deal in the summer of 2025. It was reported then that Fox wanted to be a part of Sacramento's future, but trade rumors began to surface in late December after Fox's agent Rich Paul met with Sacramento's front office to discuss the team's long-term plans to see if they fit with what Fox's goals are. Reports suggested that the Kings "entered the danger zone regarding the uncertain future of their franchise guard."

A few days later, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, which again raised questions about Fox's future. Fox took to social media to declare he had nothing to do with Brown's firing, and it was reported then that he didn't want out of Sacramento, though speculation remained.

Now, with just five days ahead of the trade deadline, Fox has been dealt to the Spurs -- his preferred destination -- in a blockbuster deal. But this trade didn't come because Fox requested a trade. The Kings made the All-Star guard available on the trade market, suggesting that Sacramento didn't expect him to stay past his current deal, which ends in the summer of 2026.

Whatever the case may be, Fox's tenure with the Kings is now over after seven and a half seasons with the team. During Fox's time in Sacramento, he led the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 17 years during the 2022-23 season, breaking the longest playoff drought not just in the NBA, but across all four major American sports. He ranks in the top 10 in Kings history for points, assists and steals, among other categories.