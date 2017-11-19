Deadlines and Commitments - No. 107

It’s all about injuries and we can’t tell you when D’Angelo Russell will be back. So don’t expect to find that date here. We know that Jeremy Lin won’t be back, but he does have a decision in June on his player option for 2018-19.

A lot of international dates coming up soon, including FIBA play for one of the Nets stashes and the Nets trip to Mexico City. Note as well the deadlines for the Lin Disabled Player Exception. Also, the trade deadline is now a week before All-Star break, not a few days after. Traded players get time off during the All-Star break to move!

Here ya go.

November 24-27 - FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. Nets stash Aleksandar Vezenkov plays for Bulgaria.

December 5 - First day Nets can acquire Donatas Motiejunas, the first anniversary of the Rockets match on the Nets offer sheet to him. Motiejunas currently plays for the Shandong Golden Stars in Chinese league. No indication of any Nets interest.

December 7 - NBA Mexico City Games 2017 -- Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Mexico City)

December 9 - NBA Mexico City Games 2017 -- Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat (Mexico City)

December 15 - First day Tyler Zeller can be traded. Free agents signed before September 16 cannot be traded until December 15. Zeller was signed September 11. More than 90 players now become available.

December 15 - DeMarre Carroll returns to Toronto for first time since July trade.

January 5 - 10-day contracts may now be signed.

January 10 - Spencer Dinwiddie’s $1,524,305 contract fully guarantees for 2017-18. His contract extends through 2018-19. All NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

January 10-13 - G-League Showcase 2018 (Mississauga, ON). All 26 G-League teams gather for a showcase attended by NBA GM’s and scouts. Last gathering of NBA GM’s before trade deadline.

January 15 - Last day the Nets can apply to NBA for a Disabled Player Exception on Jeremy Lin’s contract. Exceptions are usually granted within a week after an NBA physician reviews the player’s medical records. Restrictions apply.

January 15 - Two-Way contracts guaranteed. For the Nets, that currently means Yakuba “Billy” Quattara and Jacob Wiley. Two-way contract players can be waived up until this date.

February 2 - Brook Lopez returns to Barclays Center for the first time since the June trade.

February 8 - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. The deadline is two weeks earlier than it has been in recent years. It now comes before All Star weekend.

February 16-18 - NBA All-Star 2018 (Los Angeles, CA)

February 22 - NBA G-League trade deadline, 3 p.m. ET

March 1 - NBA Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline. A player has to have been waived by this date to be eligible for playoff rosters.

March 10 - Last day DPE’s can be exercised. As noted, restrictions apply.

March 24 - G-League regular season ends

March 27 - G-League Postseason begins (earliest possible start date)

April 11 - NBA Regular Season ends.

April 13 - Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2018, 3 p.m. ET

April 14 - NBA Playoffs 2018 begin.

June 21 - NBA Draft. The Nets have the Raptors lottery-protected pick in the first round, the less favorable of the Lakers and Magic picks in the second round and if the Pacers fail to make the playoffs, their second round pick.

June 30 - Lin can exercise his player option and opt out of his $12.5 million salary for 2018-19. Nets can exercise their team option on Isiah Whitehead’s $1.5 million non-guaranteed salary for 2018-19. (Tyler Zeller also has no guarantee for 2018-19, but Nets don’t have a deadline to make a hard decision on his $1.9 million salary.)

July 1 - Trevor Booker, Quincy Acy, Sean Kilpatrick and Joe Harris become free agents.