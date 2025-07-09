Newly signed Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton used his introductory press conference on Tuesday to highlight how excited he is to join a team that features stars such as LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Ayton singled out the opportunity to play with Doncic as "like a video game."

Ayton was signed by the Lakers on Sunday in a deal worth $16.6 million. The deal also features a player option for 2026‑27. The signing only became possible after Ayton secured a buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers on his contract that would have paid $35.5 million in the upcoming season.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, Ayton gives a badly-needed boost to the Lakers' frontcourt, and he does so by joining Doncic, the 2018 No. 3 pick.

Doncic was acquired in a shocking trade with the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 1, one season after Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Rumors swirled that Dallas' decision to move on from the player considered to be their cornerstone for many seasons to come was driven by Doncic's "conditioning issues."

Speaking at his press conference, Ayton said he has heard that Doncic has gotten "ripped" in preparation for the coming season.

"It feels like a video game, like somebody set it up," Ayton said after being asked about teaming with his draftmate. "I think somebody set this up. But, honestly, this is an opportunity I won't take for granted. Luka is a once-in-a-generation player. Hearing the shape he's in, he's super ripped. I'm finally glad to be on this side while he's doing all of that. I'm truly excited."

Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10 rebounds and one block this past season, though he was held to playing in just 40 games while battling injuries.