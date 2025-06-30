Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a buyout that will make the center a free agent, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ayton, who turns 27 next month, arrived in Portland from the Phoenix Suns in 2023 as part of the three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. In two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 15.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 56.9%. He played in only 40 games last season and 55 the year before.

Ayton was entering the final season of a four-year, $133 million pact he had signed in Phoenix and was set to make $35.6 million next year. However, the Trail Blazers have a plethora of other, young big men, headlined by 2025 first-round pick Yang Hansen and 2024 first-round pick Donovan Clingan, who was a second-team All-Rookie selection despite splitting time with Ayton and others last season.

What if LeBron James went home to the Cavaliers? Why a Cleveland trade could actually make sense for everyone Sam Quinn

Ayton will be coveted on free agent market

Ayton, meanwhile, instantly becomes a sought-after free agent, especially considering he can sign with any team because "the waiver restriction for second apron teams only applies during the regular season," per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Though Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, hasn't quite lived up to that billing, he has been productive in both Phoenix and Portland, averaging a double-double in each of his seven seasons. He looked to be a key part of the Suns' plans in 2020-21 when they made the NBA Finals, but things quickly fell apart in Phoenix, and he was deemed expendable.

Portland has now landed on the same decision, too. Thanks to Ayton's age, productivity and talent -- there is no denying that third part, either, even if he's inconsistent and his play style is sometimes frustrating -- he will attract plenty of suitors as free agency begins Monday night.