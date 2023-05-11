Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss Game 6 of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday because of a rib contusion, according to The Athletic. Ayton suffered the injury in the first half of Game 5, a 118-102 Nuggets victory, but played through it.

Down 3-2 and without guard Chris Paul, who is sidelined with a groin injury, the last thing the Suns needed was another starter to be ruled out. The job of screening for their stars, cleaning the glass and competing defensively against Nikola Jokic will now fall to Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo.

Landale has thrived in his role throughout the series, and Ayton's production has been up and down. Regardless, this is a blow to Phoenix's chances of extending its season and it puts even more responsibility on the shoulders of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

One question, with Game 6 hours away: In Ayton's absence, will Suns coach Monty Williams get weird with his lineups? Durant has not played much smallball 5 in Phoenix, but he's done it elsewhere. This could be worth a look, particularly when Jokic is on the bench.