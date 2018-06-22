Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic open as early favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year next season
The first and third overall picks are already way-too-early contenders to take home the hardware next season
We're hardly a day removed from the NBA Draft, but there's already odds for who will win Rookie of the Year next season. Thursday's top pick, Deandre Ayton, (unsurprisingly) also has the top odds as the 13-5 favorite, according to opening lines from Bovada. No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic has the second-best odds at 3-1, ahead of Marvin Bagley III (9-2) and Trae Young (7-1).
Mohamed Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Michael Porter Jr. also have opening odds that are pretty interesting at 11-1, 9-1 and 15-1, respectively. But the biggest surprise among those included might be Robert Williams, who was drafted 27th overall on Thursday by the Celtics. He has 50-1 odds -- the same as new Spurs guard Lonnie Walker, who was drafted 18th. Here's a look at the field:
Ayton would seem to be the smart bet to place your money on. He will put up big numbers instantly, albeit for a rebuilding team that may struggle to win games. But betting on him certainly wouldn't net you much money as such a heavy favorite.
If you're looking for a sleeper in the field, the Knicks' Kevin Knox at 15-1 is interesting -- especially if Kristaps Porzingis misses significant time recovering from his torn ACL. New Hornets weapon Miles Bridges is also a deep sleeper at 22-1. Both could make immediate, sizable impacts at their new landing spots in the NBA which should give them a leg up on the other competition.
