DeAndre’ Bembry nearing return from wrist injury

The Hawks 2016 first round pick has made significant progress on his broken wrist recovery.

Update: The Hawks held shootaround on Saturday and the early reports are less pessimistic on Bembry returning for Saturday’s action than the injury report indicated.

Bembry (wrist) says he's ready to play but still coming up with plan with train staff. "I say within the next four games I'll be playing." — Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) November 18, 2017

Nothing definite on tonight, but DeAndre' Bembry says he'll play sometime this week. Says he's ready to go. — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 18, 2017

Per the Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game against the East leading Boston Celtics, DeAndre’ Bembry has been upgraded to probable ahead of schedule. Bembry has been sidelined since the opening game of the 2017-18 season with a fractured right wrist.

Bembry (wrist fracture) upgraded to probable on Hawks injury report. Hasn't played since season opener. — Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) November 17, 2017

Pierre, as he’s known to his teammates, was expected to be out around 4-to-6 weeks at the time of his injury but seemingly has healed quickly and will likely see action in Saturday’s game. The 23 year old Saint Joseph’s product posted a modest first season with Atlanta averaging 2.7 points, 0.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes over 38 games. Bembry figures to be a big part of the Hawks going forward and has shown great signs on both ends of the floor with his length and passing ability. It will be interesting to see how coach Mike Budenholzer eases him back into action and who will lose time in rotation once he’s fully healthy again.

Other notes from the injury report include questionable statuses for Mike Muscala, who’s recovering from an ankle injury and two new additions: Luke Babbitt (back) and Isaiah Taylor (eye).