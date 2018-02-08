DeAndre Jordan NBA trade deadline rumors: Raptors targeting Clippers center
Toronto is attempting to acquire the Clippers big man, but reportedly requires a third team involved
With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching at 3 p.m. ET, teams are starting to ramp up their interest in Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan. Add the Raptors as one of the teams reportedly interested in the center.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Raptors are interested in Jordan, but they would need a third team involved to make the deal happen. The question is, what kind of assets are the Clippers searching for in this kind of deal?
The Raptors could send back one of the plethora of big men on their roster, but someone like Jonas Valanciunas seems like a real possibility. He's a solid scoring big man, but his fit on the Raptors is a little awkward. He's talented, though, and that makes him a great asset to move for someone like Jordan, and he's a player the Clippers could take on.
Toronto also has a bunch of youth on its roster if the Clippers prefer to go a much younger route, but it's hard to know how much the Raptors are willing to part with for a potential rental. The key to any Jordan trade is his player option this summer. If Jordan wants, he can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
