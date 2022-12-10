De'Anthony Melton showed exactly why he was an excellent two-way addition for the 76ers over the offseason in Philadelphia's 133-122 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Known throughout his NBA career as "Mr. Do Something," Melton did a little bit of everything against L.A.

In 43 minutes of action, Melton posted a career-high 33 points, thanks in large part to the career-high eight 3-pointers that he connected on. He missed only four of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc and went 11-for-16 from the field overall.

After Joel Embiid dominated the Lakers to the tune of 20 points in the first quarter, the Lakers switched to a zone defense to try to slow the big man's impact and help Anthony Davis avoid picking up fouls, and Melton made them pay time and again. He hit timely triple after timely triple and was one of the biggest reasons that the Sixers were ultimately able to walk away with a win in a game that featured a furious Lakers comeback in the fourth quarter.

Melton was brought to Philly, in part, to help space the floor around Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and he has done an excellent job of that so far. He's shooting 38 percent from distance on the season and connecting on a career-high 2.3 triples per performance. He's a guy that defenses can't afford to leave in order to double elsewhere -- exactly what the Sixers need in that role.

In addition to his floor-spacing, the Sixers also traded for Melton because of his defensive prowess, and that was on display against the Lakers. To go along with his career-best point performance, Melton also added a career-high seven steals, including two timely ones in the fourth quarter. On the season, Melton is second in the entire NBA in steals per game with 2.3. Only Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (2.4) is snatching more balls this season. He's also third in the league in deflections per game with 3.9.

The game against the Lakers was a great microcosm of what Melton brings to the floor -- very solid 'three-and-D' play, plus a bit more. He's also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on the season. Check out the highlights from Melton's career night below:

After the game, Melton earned some pretty high praise from Lakers forward LeBron James.

"He made shots. He's a very good player. A good signing for them in the offseason," James said. "We have a game plan and we know who the head of the snake is. We didn't lose him. We were out and contesting a lot of his shots. He played extremely well and he was definitely an x-factor for them."

Melton was indeed a solid signing for the Sixers over the offseason, and he's been an x-factor for them all season so far, not just against the Lakers. With both Harden and Maxey missing significant time due to injury issues, Melton has slid into a starting spot for Philadelphia and provided the team with consistent two-way production. While some of Philly's other offseason additions have been a bit underwhelming, Melton has proved to be very valuable for the Sixers.