Delon Wright Injury Update: No surgery required

Some good news regarding the Raptors’ Wright and his recently re-injured right shoulder.

Good news for Delon Wright fans (e.g. me), the third year guard does not require surgery on his right shoulder at this time. According to an official press release from the Raptors, Wright met with a specialist in New York and it was all figured out:

Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright visited specialist Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Wednesday in New York. After consultation with Williams, it was decided no surgery is required at this time, the team announced.

The release goes on to say Delon will continue to work with the team on his rehab and that no timetable has been determined as of yet. So, yes, we do still have to wait for Wright’s return regardless.

But just to give you some terrifying context as to how bad this news could have been: Wright first injured this shoulder back in July during the Las Vegas Summer League. He had surgery in August 2016, and didn’t return until mid-February. Assuming he holds strong to the non-surgical option for this latest injury (on the very same shoulder!), Wright will likely return to the court sooner than — gulp — seven months from now.

More updates as they happen.