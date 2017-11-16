Delon Wright suffers dislocated shoulder, no timetable for return

It is the same injury that required surgery in 2016.

The Raptors have announced that Delon Wright suffered a dislocated right shoulder in Thursday’s game against New Orleans, during a collision with DeMarcus Cousins.

The @Raptors Delon Wright suffered a dislocation of his right shoulder in the second quarter Wednesday vs. New Orleans. He was examined Thursday in Toronto, and team medical staff await his test results. He will not play Friday vs. New York. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) November 16, 2017

This is, unfortunately, the same injury that Wright suffered during the summer of 2016 — an injury that required surgery and was initially given a four month timetable. Wright did not return for six months, however, and had a stint with Raptors 905 before returning to the Raptors.

Also, while this is news, there is still not a definitive answer on whether the injury will have that same four-month timetable this time. For now, we can assume Delon Wright will be out for the foreseeable future — the team has already ruled him out of tomorrow’s contest against New York.

No Wright means the Raptors will rely more on Fred VanVleet as the backup point guard, as the 23-year-old is coming off one of his best games in a Raptors uniform against New Orleans. It might also mean bigger lineups off the bench, as Toronto is unable to use the three point guard set with VanVleet, Wright, and Kyle Lowry.

Luckily, the Raptors are a deep team, and we will see that tested now. More news on Wright as it comes out.