Delonte West has taken another step in turning his life around. The former NBA player is now working at the rehabilitation center he checked into last year for substance abuse issues. In January of 2020, West was seen on video panhandling in the Washington D.C. area and getting handcuffed. At the time, it raised concerns about his health and well being.

In September, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban located the 37-year-old former Mav at a gas station and offered to pay for his treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility. West accepted the help and entered a rebab center in Florida.

According to Shams Charania, West is doing well at the center and is now working there.

In October, Cuban offered an update on West, tweeting out a photo of the player looking happy and riding a horse. Cuban wrote in the tweet, "Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support."

One month later, West was seen back on the court, showing progress in his recovery. That month Cuban shared more updates and photos of West, who was once again seen doing outdoor activities, this time kayaking and frisbee. Cuban wrote in that update, "Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing !"

West is married and has one son. During his time in the NBA he played with the Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, and Cleveland Cavaliers. He officially retired from basketball in 2015.