DeMar DeRozan is not healthy. The Chicago Bulls star is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a strained right quad. DeRozan also missed Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

DeRozan left Monday's game against the Orlando Magic early because "I didn't want to risk nothing," he told reporters. He added that "it's something that I've been playing on for the last month and a half, I just never said anything."

After the Magic game, DeRozan said he still planned on playing in Sunday's All-Star Game. The next day, however, he had an MRI, which revealed a Grade 1 strain.

"I don't think it's significant," Chicago coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday, via NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "But we'll see how he progresses and how he feels. He knows his body well. He's always very conscientious about taking care of it. We hope with treatment and how diligent he is, he'll progress. But there's enough discomfort there for him where he's having a hard time moving and cutting and jumping."

If the injury is bad enough to keep him out of two straight Bulls games, it's fair to wonder if he'll suit up in Salt Lake City. If he does, then do not expect the six-time All-Star to log many minutes.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

DeRozan isn't the only Eastern Conference All-Star whose status for Sunday's game is in question. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is dealing with foot soreness, and Jaylen Brown missed the Boston Celtics' four games preceding the break because of a facial fracture. If any of them need injury replacements, candidates include New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Sixers guard James Harden, Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

In 53 games this season, DeRozan has averaged 25.4 points on 59.5 percent true shooting, plus 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Despite this, Chicago is 26-32 and 11th in the East, with an offense that ranks 24th and a defense that ranks seventh. In related news, the Bulls are reportedly interested in adding Russell Westbrook, John Wall, or Patrick Beverley on the buyout market.