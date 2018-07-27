DeMar DeRozan, like ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey, isn't talking to Toronto's team president

The Toronto Raptors put everything together in the last regular season, racking up a franchise-record 59 wins on their way to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. But everything came crashing down in the playoffs, as they were once again swept aside by their nemesis, LeBron James and the Cavaliers, in the second round.

Another postseason failure led to massive changes in Toronto this summer. First, Toronto team president Masai Ujiri fired Dwane Casey, who would later be named the NBA's Coach of the Year. And just recently Ujiri dealt franchise icon DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-player deal that saw the Raptors get Kawhi Leonard.

While perhaps surprising, they were defensible moves from a basketball perspective. On the personal side of things, however, the main parties involved are not thrilled. Reportedly neither DeRozan or Casey have spoken to Ujiri since they left the franchise, and DeRozan says he plans to never speak to him again. Via TSN:

DeRozan hasn't spoken to Masai Ujiri since the Raptors president called him from Africa to break the news last week, and says he doesn't intend to again, harsh as that may seem. "Done," he said of their relationship. "No reason to have a relationship. I'm done. I'm done. It's just done for me, from my end." One month after being fired, Dwane Casey accepted his NBA Coach of the Year award, seemingly thanking and shouting out anybody he could think of, with one notable exception: the man that signed him to his last contract extension. He and Ujiri still haven't spoken and, according to sources, Casey is still harbouring plenty of resentment towards his former boss.

Look, it's hard to blame either one for being upset at how things went down this offseason -- especially DeRozan, who gave everything he had to the franchise, and felt he was misled about potentially being traded. However, at the same time, it's hard to imagine that this lasts forever.

Just last year we heard Isaiah Thomas say that he didn't want to speak to Celtics GM Danny Ainge ever again, and then things changed and he said recently he was actually open to a Celtics reunion.