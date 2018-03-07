DeMar DeRozan says he's proud he inspired Kevin Love to open up about mental health

In the Players' Tribune, Kevin Love recently wrote about his battle with mental health, detailing an in-game panic attack he had earlier in the season when his Cleveland Cavaliers were taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

It wasn't something that was easy for Love to talk about publicly, but he did so in large part because he was inspired by the Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan, who recently spoke at length about his own battle with depression. Via The Players' Tribune:

One of the reasons I wanted to write this comes from reading DeMar's comments last week about depression. I've played against DeMar for years, but I never could've guessed that he was struggling with anything. It really makes you think about how we are all walking around with experiences and struggles — all kinds of things — and we sometimes think we're the only ones going through them. The reality is that we probably have a lot in common with what our friends and colleagues and neighbors are dealing with. So I'm not saying everyone should share all their deepest secrets — not everything should be public and it's every person's choice. But creating a better environment for talking about mental health … that's where we need to get to.

Upon hearing that he inspired Love to speak out, DeRozan said he was proud that his words helped someone else. "It made me feel, you know, pretty damn good, honestly. So it's cool to be able to help somebody," DeRozan said.

"The last week has been one of the most incredible things that I have witnessed, period. Everything I got back from it was so positive," DeRozan also noted.