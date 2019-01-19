DeMarcus Cousins calls Warriors debut one of the best days of his life: 'I felt like a kid on Christmas'

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins made his long-awaited return to action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The game was Cousins' first since suffering a torn left Achilles tendon as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans last January, and his first in a Warriors uniform.

Cousins fouled out in just 15 minutes in his return to on-court action, but he also dropped 14 points, secured six rebounds, and splashed three 3s. His first bucket was also quite memorable as he threw down an emphatic dunk.

After the game, Cousins spoke to media members about how happy he was to be back out on the court.

"I felt like a kid on Christmas," Cousins said. "It's been a long journey ... this was probably one of the best days of my life. Just being out there on the floor again, playing the game that I love. My teammates were great, they supported me through this entire process, the organization supported me throughout this entire process. They made it easy and smooth for me as much as they could. They understood the struggles that I went through on the daily, and like I said they just made it as smooth and as easy as possible. So I thank them, and like I said, this was one of the best days of my life."

Though Cousins was happy with how he played on the court, he was not as happy with all of the hype and attention surrounding his return.

"Man, probably the fakest love I've ever received in my life. I'm just going to keep it a million," Cousins said, via ESPN. "I honestly don't see how guys like Steph and Klay do it on the daily, where there are cameras around them all day. I don't like it, at all. So hopefully this is the last day of this."

Cousins' teammates were impressed with his return.

"He was great tonight," Kevin Durant said of Cousins. "I like that he gonna keep people on us at the 3-point line. I like that he was running the floor, he set a screen. I mean he just played his game -- 15 minutes, he had 14 and 6. You turn that to 25 minutes, that's an easy 20 and 10. I like where he's going, good first step, and hopefully he keeps moving forward."

As if the Warriors, back in action on Monday against the Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), weren't dangerous enough already, Cousins' return gives them a new -- and entirely different -- weapon to work with.