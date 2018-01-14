DeMarcus Cousins commits worst turnover of NBA season, then gets dunked on

Oh no, Boogie.

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins entered Sunday's game against the New York Knicks with a league-leading 203 turnovers this season, but we can say with certainty that none have been worse than this one.

As Cousins dribbled the ball past halfcourt there was clearly a miscommunication between him and fellow twin tower Anthony Davis. Davis turned his head just as Cousins was about to pass him the ball, causing Cousins to throw a textbook bounce pass directly to Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Cousins attempted to make up for his mistake by aggressively trying to block Enes Kanter's dunk attempt. Yeah, that didn't work out either.

Yikes. Talk about a bad start.

Cousins may have let the unfortunate sequence affect him -- he scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in his first 14 minutes on the court.