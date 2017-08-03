DeMarcus Cousins excited for first game in Sacramento since trade: 'I can't wait'

It's no secret that there is no love lost between the Sacramento Kings and DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings dealt the talented big man to the New Orleans Pelicans in February, just weeks after Kings general manager Vlade Divac vehemently stated that he would not trade Cousins.

Cousins played 17 games with the Pelicans after the trade and played the Kings once in New Orleans, but has yet to return to Sacramento for the first time in a different uniform. If you ask Cousins, that moment can't come soon enough. From The Undefeated:

"I can't wait. Oh, my God. I can't wait. I'm praying it's the first game. I just got a lot to get off my chest. I can't wait," Cousins said about playing in Sacramento at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Africa camp on Wednesday.

The NBA has yet to release the schedule for the 2017-18 season.

Cousins averaged 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Kings during his first six seasons in the league, and has made two All-Star teams. After averaging 27.8 points for the Kings in 55 games to start last season, Cousins saw his scoring average dip to 24.4 per game with the Pelicans -- largely a product of playing with another superstar, Anthony Davis, and getting used to his new teammates.

Though undeniably talented, Cousins' attitude issues -- including leading the league in technical fouls for the past two seasons -- along with the prospect of an upcoming massive extension, caused the Kings to cut ties and head in a new direction. Cousins publicly bashed the Kings following the trade, calling the decision a "coward move."

In his only game against his former team last season, Cousins put up 37 points and 13 rebounds in a 28-point victory. We'll have to wait and see what he has in store for Sacramento this time around.