DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Celtics were runner-up to Warriors for big man, report says

The biggest shock of 2018 NBA free agency landed on Monday night, as DeMarcus Cousins agreed to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Yes, those Golden State Warriors.

Despite coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, Cousins was expected to command a far higher price on the market than the one he accepted. Judging by his final choice, it seems Cousins prioritized winning over money. Lending credence to that notion is a report from ESPN's Chris Haynes saying that Cousins' final choice came down to the Warriors and ... wait for it ... the Boston Celtics.

ESPN Sources: DeMarcus Cousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State and Boston. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2018

Cousins clearly had "superteam" on the brain. The Celtics were one win away from making the NBA Finals despite being without their two best players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, for the duration of the playoffs. Adding Cousins to the mix would give Boston a potential starting lineup with four All-Stars, Al Horford being the fourth. Put either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum in that fifth spot, and you've got a team that could give the Warriors a run for their money.

But we won't see that matchup -- at least not next season -- because Cousins chose to sign with the Warriors instead, giving them a potential starting lineup with five All-Stars instead of a measly four: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Cousins.

There's still a long way to go, but if Cousins returns healthy and the Warriors do indeed hoist the championship trophy for the third straight season, the Celtics won't be able to help but wonder, what if?