DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers agree to one-year deal with former All-Star big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers were waiting on Kawhi Leonard to make his free agent decision.

Now that Leonard has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are being very active in free agency. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Cousins spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors after signing with the team last summer. The star big man had suffered a torn Achilles as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans the prior season.