DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers agree to one-year deal with former All-Star big man, per report

Bringing Boogie aboard is the Lakers' latest move in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers were waiting on Kawhi Leonard to make his free agent decision.

Now that Leonard has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are being very active in free agency. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Cousins spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors after signing with the team last summer. The star big man had suffered a torn Achilles as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans the prior season.

