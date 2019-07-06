DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Star big man joins Lakers on one-year deal, reunites with Anthony Davis, per report
Bringing Boogie aboard is the Lakers' latest move in free agency
The Los Angeles Lakers were waiting on Kawhi Leonard to make his free agent decision.
Now that Leonard has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are being very active in free agency. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers.
Cousins spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors after signing with the team last summer. The star big man had suffered a torn Achilles as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans the prior season.
In 30 regular-season games last season, Cousins put together averages of 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor. However, unfortunately for Cousins, he suffered a torn quad in Golden State's opening-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Cousins did return in the NBA Finals, but only averaged 8.3 points and didn't look like himself. The former lottery pick also shot just 36.9 percent from the field during the team's six-game series against the Toronto Raptors.
This will also be a chance for Cousins to reunite with Anthony Davis, who he played with as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The duo played together during the 2017-18 season when Cousins was dealt to the Pelicans from the Sacramento Kings.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA free agent tracker
NBA free agency is officially underway, and it began with quite a bang
-
Paul George day is cancelled this year
So, are Thunder fans still celebrating this year?
-
Clips added PG, fearing Lakers dynasty?
The Clippers had a lot of pressure to make a big move
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
Leonard leaves Toronto post Finals win
Other stars who chose to leave their team after winning a championship
-
Clippers are new 2019-20 title favorites
The Bucks and Lakers are runner-ups to the Clippers, according to Westgate's title odds