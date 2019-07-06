DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Star big man joins Lakers on one-year deal, reunites with Anthony Davis, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers were waiting on Kawhi Leonard to make his free agent decision.

Now that Leonard has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are being very active in free agency. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Cousins spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors after signing with the team last summer. The star big man had suffered a torn Achilles as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans the prior season.

In 30 regular-season games last season, Cousins put together averages of 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor. However, unfortunately for Cousins, he suffered a torn quad in Golden State's opening-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins did return in the NBA Finals, but only averaged 8.3 points and didn't look like himself. The former lottery pick also shot just 36.9 percent from the field during the team's six-game series against the Toronto Raptors.

This will also be a chance for Cousins to reunite with Anthony Davis, who he played with as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The duo played together during the 2017-18 season when Cousins was dealt to the Pelicans from the Sacramento Kings.