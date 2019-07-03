DeMarcus Cousins free agency update: Former All-Star changes agents in hopes of securing new contract, per report
With reportedly no market out there for Boogie, the free-agent center made a move to help change that
DeMarcus Cousins may have some trouble finding a new NBA home for next season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is currently "not a market" for the free-agent center.
"I think he hoped that some big-market teams would strike out, they'd have cap space and he could get a one-year, $12M, $15M, $18M, $20 million deal. That's not happening," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's "Sportscenter" Tuesday morning. "The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year? I don't think that's there."
Not only is the latest report indicating that the former All-Star big man will have trouble finding a new NBA home, Cousins' shift in agent representation seems to reflect this line of thinking. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Cousins has changed representation, hiring agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports in hopes of securing a contract.
Cousins signed with the Warriors last summer, but only started suiting up for them in January following the Achilles tendon tear that he suffered as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in January of 2018. In 30 regular season games with the Warriors, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes of action per game.
The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics are among the teams that have had rumored interest in Cousins. Cousins has also previously stated that he would be open to a return to the Warriors.
"I really enjoyed it," Cousins said of his season with the Warriors. "I'm open, so we'll see what happens. I don't know... Like I said, I'm open and I'll make the best decision for myself and my family, and we'll see what happens. We'll see what way the wind blows."
Although Cousins seemed to be a decent fit playing alongside four other All-Stars in Golden State, it looks as if the Warriors are heading in a different direction for the 2019-20 season. They recently signed the 7-foot Willie Cauley-Stein and allowed mainstay Jordan Bell to walk in free agency without even matching the Minnesota Timberwolves' offer. Furthermore, they also re-signed Kevon Looney.
Ultimately Cousins will find a home. He's not going to be out of the league next season, but he might have to wait a little longer -- and accept [much] less money -- than he would have liked.
