DeMarcus Cousins free agency update: There's no market for the free-agent center, per report
Cousins is still searching for a new NBA home
DeMarcus Cousins may have some trouble finding a new NBA home for next season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is currently "no market" for the free agent center.
"There's not a market for [DeMarcus Cousins]," Wojnarowski said on ESPN on Tuesday morning. "I think he hoped that some big market teams would strike out, they'd have cap space and he could get a one-year, $12M, $15M, $18M, $20 million deal. That's not happening. The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year? I don't think that's there."
You can see Wojnarowski's comments below:
Cousins signed with the Warriors last summer, but only started suiting up for them in January following the Achilles tendon tear that he suffered as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in January of 2018. In 30 regular season games with the Warriors, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes of action per game.
The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics are among the teams that have had rumored interest in Cousins. Cousins has also previously stated that he would be open to a return to the Warriors.
"I really enjoyed it," Cousins said of his season with the Warriors. "I'm open, so we'll see what happens. I don't know... Like I said, I'm open and I'll make the best decision for myself and my family, and we'll see what happens. We'll see what way the wind blows."
Ultimately Cousins will find a home. He's not going to be out of the league next season, but he might have to wait a little longer -- and accept [much] less money -- than he would have liked.
