DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors star diagnosed with torn left quad; will be sidelined indefinitely

The Golden State Warriors appeared to be on their way to a 2-0 series lead. Not only did they end up losing Game 2 in heartbreaking fashion,135-131, they now have another injury problem and it appears as though it is significant.

Just several minutes into their Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins suffered an apparent quad injury when he dove for a loose ball. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Cousins has been diagnosed with a torn left quad.

Shortly after Charania's initial report, the Warriors officially announced that Cousins had suffered a torn quad and offered an update on what will come next for the big man as he begins to work his way back from, yet, another injury.

"Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who exited last night's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter, underwent an MRI exam earlier this morning in the Bay Area. The MRI confirmed that Cousins had suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle. The injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely and he will begin rehabilitation immediately. Updates on his progress will be made as appropriate."

Boogie went back to the locker room after this play with apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/WgzWjxA17B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2019

Following the loss, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on Cousins' injury and made it rather clear that he expects their big man to be out for a while.

We all know Cousins' injury history as he was shelved for a full year due to an Achilles' tear before making his return this past January. While his new injury isn't to his Achilles, The Athletic's Anthony Slater points out why this injury could be concerning for Cousins and the Warriors as it was a non-contact injury, Cousins' reaction was one of extreme pain and this is the same leg which he injured last season.

Cousins struggled mightily in Game 1 -- his NBA playoff debut after missing the postseason during the first eight years of his career. The former All-Star center posted just nine points and nine rebounds on 4-of-12 shooting from the field in just 21 minutes of playing time.

Kerr had predicted that Cousins would bounce back as the series progressed -- something that is now highly unlikely given this latest injury.

Via CBS San Francisco:

"The playoffs are different because the strategy really becomes a much bigger deal," Kerr said. "Teams are ready for you…It's all about adjusting and adapting. DeMarcus will learn. I think he'll adapt really well to how teams are playing him and playing Draymond (Green), but we have to do it as a team too and that's what the film sessions are for. What our practices are for." "But I'm very confident that he'll be in a better space as this thing goes and he feels it."

While Cousins has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason, the update from the Warriors on Tuesday makes it clear that he will have a long road back after suffering this injury.