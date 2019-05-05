DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors star returning in NBA playoffs now a 'possibility,' per Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss on Saturday night, falling 116-111 in overtime to the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their second-round series. But they did get a bit of good news on Sunday afternoon, when head coach Steve Kerr noted that it's possible DeMarcus Cousins could return during the playoffs.

While there still isn't a firm timetable, Kerr said Cousins has made a "normal progression," and the big man has recently started participating in light shooting drills. Via the Mercury News:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared some encouraging news on the likelihood centers DeMarcus Cousins and Damian Jones could return at some point during the NBA playoffs. "It's a possibility he could be back. Same with DeMarcus," Kerr said on Sunday. "He's coming along pretty well. We'll just wait and see." Kerr said that Cousins has made "normal progression" after tearing a left quadricep muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the Warriors-Clippers first-round series on April 24. After receiving clearance to complete spot-up shooting drills last week, Cousins traveled with the Warriors on their trip to Houston for Game 3 (Saturday) and Game 4 (Monday). During that time, Cousins completed spot shooting drills after morning shootaround and sat with the team on the bench.

Cousins suffered a torn quad during the Warriors' Game 2 loss in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, and though he didn't need surgery to repair the injury, the Warriors have noted that it was unlikely he would return in the postseason.

This was the first time that Kerr has changed course and offered some hope to the contrary. With Cousins still restricted to spot-up shooting, it seems any return would still be a while away. But if the Warriors continue winning, they could be playing well into June, which would give Cousins another 3-4 weeks to continue rehabbing and healing.