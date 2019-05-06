DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors star says his goal is to return during NBA playoffs

Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins said Monday that his goal is to return before the 2019 NBA playoffs are over. During an interview with The Undefeated, Cousins said he thinks his season will have a "very nice ending."

"For me, my goal is I ain't planning on sitting," Cousins said. "I don't know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I'm planning on doing. ... It's definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it."

Cousins' comments come just a day after head coach Steve Kerr indicated for the first time that a return was possible.

While there still isn't a firm timetable, Kerr said Cousins has made a "normal progression," and the big man has recently started participating in light shooting drills. Via the Mercury News:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared some encouraging news on the likelihood centers DeMarcus Cousins and Damian Jones could return at some point during the NBA playoffs. "It's a possibility he could be back. Same with DeMarcus," Kerr said on Sunday. "He's coming along pretty well. We'll just wait and see." Kerr said that Cousins has made "normal progression" after tearing a left quadricep muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the Warriors-Clippers first-round series on April 24. After receiving clearance to complete spot-up shooting drills last week, Cousins traveled with the Warriors on their trip to Houston for Game 3 (Saturday) and Game 4 (Monday). During that time, Cousins completed spot shooting drills after morning shootaround and sat with the team on the bench.

Cousins suffered a torn quad during the Warriors' Game 2 loss in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, and though he didn't need surgery to repair the injury, the Warriors had previously noted that it was unlikely he would return in the postseason.

This was the first time that Kerr has changed course and offered some hope to the contrary. With Cousins still restricted to spot-up shooting, it seems any return would still be a while away. But if the Warriors continue winning, they could be playing well into June, which would give Cousins another 3-4 weeks to continue rehabbing and healing.