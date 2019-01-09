DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors star to debut Jan. 18 against Los Angeles Clippers, per report

After months of updates and practice videos, we finally have a date for DeMarcus Cousins' debut with the Golden State Warriors.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Cousins plans to play his first game on Jan. 18 against the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is the first on a five-game road trip for the Warriors, which begins with two games in Los Angeles.

Sources: All-Star DeMarcus Cousins' expected season debut for the Golden State Warriors: Jan. 18 against the Clippers in Los Angeles. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2019

This news comes just a week after Steve Kerr said that Cousins had gone through a full practice with the team. It also fits right along with the timeline that the Warriors have been targeting since last fall.