DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors star to debut Jan. 18 against Los Angeles Clippers, per report

Cousins has missed the entire season so far while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon

After months of updates and practice videos, we finally have a date for DeMarcus Cousins' debut with the Golden State Warriors

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Cousins plans to play his first game on Jan. 18 against the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is the first on a five-game road trip for the Warriors, which begins with two games in Los Angeles. 

This news comes just a week after Steve Kerr said that Cousins had gone through a full practice with the team. It also fits right along with the timeline that the Warriors have been targeting since last fall. 

