DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors star's MRI returns clean, ruled out against Spurs; Andrew Bogut to make debut
The Warriors will welcome a familiar face back to the rotation on Monday night
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has been ruled out of the team's match-up with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night due to a sore right foot, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Cousins underwent an MRI for the foot on Monday, which came back clean, per the team. He will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.
Cousins left Saturday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter with what was initially referred to as a sore right foot, as he could be seen limping on the floor.
Cousins, who missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon, returned to Golden State's active lineup in January and has averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 21 appearances with the Warriors.
With Cousins sidelined, veteran center Andrew Bogut, who signed with the team earlier this month, is expected to make his season debut against the Spurs. After 13 seasons in the NBA, Bogut, 34, spent the 2018-19 season with the Sydney Kings where he averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game for the Kings, and was named the league's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.
Bogut previously played for the Warriors from 2012-2016 and was a member of their 2015 title team. Now back, he will likely step into a reserve role as the team fights toward its third consecutive championship.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LBJ has his worst shooting quarter ever
LeBron was blocked by Mario Hezonja in the closing seconds to seal the loss
-
Top Picks: Warriors have value vs. Spurs
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
Warriors vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times.
-
Power Rankings: Bucks on top, 76ers rise
Also: What's the ideal seed for the Jazz? Can the Warriors make Boogie a playoff star?
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 18
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...