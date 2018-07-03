DeMarcus Cousins joined the Warriors in free agency, and NBA Twitter is ready to shut down the league

LeBron James had his moment in the NBA free agency spotlight, but Monday night belonged to DeMarcus Cousins, who shocked the NBA world by agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury that is expected to sideline him until at least December, but once he returns to the court the Warriors will have a starting lineup of five All-Stars.

Needless to say, some people don't exactly think this is fair -- especially after Kevin Durant ruffled some feathers when he joined the Warriors in the summer of 2016.

Even Stephen Curry could do nothing but laugh at the notion that Cousins would be joining him in Golden State.

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

As usual, NBA Twitter was calm and measured with its reaction, being sure to take all factors into consideration before passing judgment. Just kidding. They basically said it's time to blow up the NBA. Here are some of the best reactions:

Well, the Warriors definitely found somebody to replace JaVale McGee... pic.twitter.com/phhCns0jkR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 3, 2018

LeBron seeing the Boogie news pic.twitter.com/blepxPaZAF — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 3, 2018

When you get off the b-ball court after a win and a loss and you hear Boogie Cousins to the WARRIORS for $5.3 mil after the Lakers gave Rondo $9 mil pic.twitter.com/CLNYbzG45N — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 3, 2018

Soooooooooooo,



As a condition of the Boogie signing the Warriors have agreed to play 4 on 5 right?? pic.twitter.com/CwzNt9j5IZ — Shem (@Shem) July 3, 2018

LakerBron fans “we getting boogie too”

Boogie and the gang: pic.twitter.com/kA7gSqmbCp — Aaron Curry (@AaronCurry51) July 3, 2018

Boogie Cousins is signing with the Warriors.



Live look at rest of NBA: pic.twitter.com/dq7UDNp3LU — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 3, 2018

Rockets, Lakers, entire league looking at Boogie joining Golden State Avengers like... pic.twitter.com/c9xDs6yAEl — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 3, 2018

Warriors upgrading from JaVale to Boogie like pic.twitter.com/9pNprjrEk6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 3, 2018

Live look at Warriors HQ pic.twitter.com/3PWd6IEHfi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 3, 2018

Warriors taking the court with Cousins pic.twitter.com/6pJ87GUnIz — Dutch (@themajordutch) July 3, 2018

Even some current NBA players, including 76ers big man and Twitter sensation Joel Embiid, had to shake their heads at the news.

There’s still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Let’s pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE GUYS.!?? 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 3, 2018

They can’t veto this like they did CP? 😂😂😂 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) July 3, 2018

Wow! This Free Agency is Crazy!!! God Bless America 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 3, 2018

Really 😐.... — Jabari Bird (@Jabari_Bird) July 3, 2018

Here comes the new playoff format. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 3, 2018

5 All-Stars on 1 team.... wow — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 3, 2018

WHAT IS GOING ON — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) July 3, 2018

Needless to say, the Warriors didn't make too many friends outside of the Bay Area with this move.