DeMarcus Cousins joined the Warriors in free agency, and NBA Twitter is ready to shut down the league
Current players and fans were flabbergasted that Cousins decided to join the world champs
LeBron James had his moment in the NBA free agency spotlight, but Monday night belonged to DeMarcus Cousins, who shocked the NBA world by agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury that is expected to sideline him until at least December, but once he returns to the court the Warriors will have a starting lineup of five All-Stars.
Needless to say, some people don't exactly think this is fair -- especially after Kevin Durant ruffled some feathers when he joined the Warriors in the summer of 2016.
Even Stephen Curry could do nothing but laugh at the notion that Cousins would be joining him in Golden State.
As usual, NBA Twitter was calm and measured with its reaction, being sure to take all factors into consideration before passing judgment. Just kidding. They basically said it's time to blow up the NBA. Here are some of the best reactions:
Even some current NBA players, including 76ers big man and Twitter sensation Joel Embiid, had to shake their heads at the news.
Needless to say, the Warriors didn't make too many friends outside of the Bay Area with this move.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What on Earth are the Lakers doing?
Los Angeles has gone on a strange spending spree, adding Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and...
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Best free agents still available
A bunch of deals have been agreed to, but guys like Clint Capela, Marcus Smart and Tyreke Evans...
-
Report: Warriors, Cousins agree to deal
Golden State just landed one of the best big men in all of basketball, when healthy