DeMarcus Cousins on recruiting talent to Pelicans: 'I've reached out to everybody'

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't made much noise this offseason in regards to free agency, with the signing of point guard Rajon Rondo being the hallmark transaction of the team's summer. But it's not for a lack of effort from star center DeMarcus Cousins, who admitted he's been doing everything he can to bring in more talent to match up with the gold standard the Warriors have set in the NBA.

"We want to win," Cousins told The Times-Picayune. "We need as much talent and as many pieces as we can get. I've reached out to everybody. I mean, I don't want to throw names out there, but some of the biggest names that are on the block right now I've reached out to. It's just about being better. We see where the NBA is going, we need as much help and as much talent as we can get just to match up with the reigning champs. I'm just trying to better the situation. We're fully invested in this and we want to win."

In addition to signing Rondo and former Warriors guard Ian Clark, the team also committed long-term to point guard Jrue Holiday in the form of a five-year deal. And while those moves might boost the Pelicans from a non-playoff team to a potential playoff contender in the West, they aren't likely to give them enough edge to give Golden State a real fight just based on its roster construction and overall talent pool.

So who has Cousins reached out to? LeBron James? Chris Paul? Kevin Durant?! Whoever he contacted, they must know Cousins is far from the first guy you want to be recruited by, if only because he's expected to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and isn't locked down in New Orleans long-term.

New Orleans finished the 2016-17 season with a 34-48 overall record and hobbled to the finish line over the last 25 games with an 11-14 record after the acquisition of Cousins from Sacramento.