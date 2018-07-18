DeMarcus Cousins opens up about signing with Warriors; loves the negative reaction that came with his decision

One of the most surprising moves of the 2018 NBA free agency period was DeMarcus Cousins' decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star big man, who is coming off a torn Achilles and likely won't get back onto the court until the calendar turns to 2019, signed a one-year, $5.3M deal with the defending champions.

Now, thanks to Showtime, we have a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at Cousins' decision. In a mini documentary, Cousins discussed the situation he's in with his injury and why he wanted to play with the Warriors instead of a bad team. Please be advised, there is some explicit language in the clip below.

Cousins' full thoughts:

Early this morning, I was f----- up. I was f----- up. I'd been up for two days straight, honestly. I'd been up for two days straight. We reached out to teams, the Pelicans, there was no offer. I understand. They didn't want to take a chance on a damaged player. Cool. We reached to some other teams. We got answers like, "we don't believe it's a good fit" or "we gotta see what we're doing with our roster," just bullshit answers. And then it was some that were like, flat out, "we can't take that risk." I had to prepare myself for that situation, the different possibilities that would happen. I talked to Draymond, talked to K.D., talked to Steph, and they were like, 'hell yeah, let's do it.' This was my ace of spades, this was my nuclear bomb, my last resort. I could have probably gotten a contract, a decent contract from a bad team. But how does that help me? I'm already fighting a career-ending injury. I'm not gonna put myself in an already bad situation to try and prove my value or worth as a player in a situation that's not looking to win. I knew how it would be perceived by some. I don't give a f---. I'm saying it now cause I've seen a reaction, but I didn't give a f---. I knew what my ace was. And we made the call. It's some motherf-----s out there that's probably ripping their hair out right now. And I love it. This is just another test for me to overcome. I've been through so much adversity, if I sat there and dwelled on those moments, where the f--- would I be right now? I don't need anybody feeling sorry for me. I'm a fighter, I never give up, and I'm taking this challenge head-on.

After the initial shock factor of the Warriors adding yet another former All-Star to their roster, it's pretty easy to see why this move makes sense for all parties involved. Cousins needs to prove he can still play at a high level in order to get a big contract, and there's no better place to take a season to rehab and shake the rust off than the Warriors.

He gets to live in California, won't face much pressure at all once he gets back on the court and will probably win a title. And for the Warriors, they get to replace JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia with, when healthy, one of the best big men in the game. Even if he'll assuredly only be there for one season, it greatly increases their chances of winning a third straight title.