DeMarcus Cousins says all Confederate monuments should be taken down

DeMarcus Cousins weighs in on an issue that is making headlines across the country. Getty Images

In the wake of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the toppling of a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina, a number of NBA stars and coaches, including Kevin Durant, LeBron James and David Fizdale have weighed in on the Civil War markers as well as President Donald Trump and his response last weekend's unrest in Charlottesville.

Fizdale called for the removal of Confederate monuments, not only in Memphis, Tennessee, but across the country.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is the latest member of the NBA community to speak up, letting his thoughts on the monuments be known in explicit language during an interview with TMZ.

Cousins, who is from Alabama, did not mince his words: "Take all them mother------- down," he said when asked about Confederate monuments.

When asked specifically about President Trump, Cousins added that he didn't really want to say too much, but he doesn't have respect for him.