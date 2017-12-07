DeMarcus Cousins says flopping is hurting the 'competitive spirit of basketball'

DeMarcus Cousins had an unbelievable performance Wednesday night, racking up 40 points, 22 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in the Pelicans' 123-114 victory over the Nuggets.

It was his second 40-point, 20-rebound game of the season already, making him the first player to have multiple 40-20 games in the same season since Patrick Ewing in 1989-90. He also became the fifth player since 1963 to have at least 40 points, 22 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in a game.

After the game, however, Cousins' thoughts were not on his statistical prowess, but flopping. That's right, flopping. Late in the fourth quarter, Mason Plumlee tried to draw a foul on Cousins with a pretty egregious flop. The refs even went to review the play after Plumlee fell to the floor, but soon came to the realization that Cousins never made contact with the Nuggets big man.

During his postgame interview, Cousins was asked about the incident and keeping his emotions in check on the floor when opponents try to bait him. Cousins said "it kinda sucks" when players do that, and added that the game now is more about "selling calls and flopping.

"It kinda sucks. The competitive spirit of basketball is slowly leaking out. Taking pride in one-on-one defense is slowly leaking out. "It's more about selling calls and flopping. So you just gotta kinda ignore the B.S. and just play your game."

It is completely understandable that Cousins would be fed up with opponents trying to bait him into incidents, but they only do it because they know it works. Cousins is currently leading the league with seven technical fouls, and has been ejected twice this season. He also led the league in techs in each of the last two seasons.