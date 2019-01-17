DeMarcus Cousins says Warriors are 'most-hated team in sports'; isn't worried about the perception

The Golden State Warriors were perceived to be one of the top NBA title contenders before the offseason even began.

However, once the team signed All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal, Golden State's odds improved. In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Cousins admitted that the Warriors are the "most-hated team in sports."

"I don't really pay attention to storylines," Cousins said. "I mean, they're gonna say what they have to say. They're gonna add their opinions. We're the most hated team in sports."

Nichols even pointed out that the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys are also two of the most-hated teams in the sports world, but Cousins had a rebuttal.

"Well, put us up there," Cousins added. "I would say the Warriors are for sure. You know they hate Kevin [Durant]. They hate me. I think the only guy they really like is Stephen [Curry]. Actually, they may hate him as well. They hate Draymond Green. But I mean, it is what it is. I can't worry about that."

The Warriors have been a model of consistency in recent years with three NBA titles over the past four seasons. In addition, Golden State has been crowned the champions of the NBA world in back-to-back campaigns.

Cousins is set to return to the court on Friday when the Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers. It will mark nearly a full calendar year since the star big man suffered a torn Achilles tendon last January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to the injury, the All-Star center was in the midst of having one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Now Cousins adds a different dynamic that the Warriors offense has never had during head coach Steve Kerr's time with the franchise. The team has been starting Kevon Looney at center with Damian Jones being out of the lineup with a torn pectoral. It's definitely going to be interesting to see what Cousins looks like in his first game with his new team.