DeMarcus Cousins will continue his professional career in Puerto Rico, as the veteran center is signing with the Guaynabo Mets of the BSN, a Puerto Rican professional basketball league, according to ESPN. The plan for Cousins is to play in the league in the spring with hopes of making it back to the NBA next season.

Cousins, 33, most recently played 31 games with the Denver Nuggets last season, but he wasn't signed to a roster this season. He worked out with the Lakers earlier this season, but nothing materialized. The big man is a four-time All-Star who also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks over the course of his career.

The way Cousins sees it, he should still be in the NBA, and he's not quite sure why he isn't.

"That's honestly my biggest issue," Cousins said recently when asked if he knew why teams weren't interested in his services. "That's kind of the untold secret of the NBA. You never really get an honest answer... I have asked many questions, I have reached out to former teams, and I kind of get sugar-coated answers. I can never get the raw honest truth. I've struggled with that as well. I would love to get a real answer [as to why I'm not in the league]."

If he is ultimately able to make it back to the league, Cousins is confident that he'll still be able to play at an elite level.

"Right now, I'm the third-best center in the league," Cousins said recently on the KG CERTIFIED podcast. "I mean, I'm a fan of the game. I'm always watching. I'm always enjoying these guys talents and things of that nature. But the game is just in a different place from my perspective."

It remains to be seen whether or not we've seen the last of Cousins in the NBA, but the big man clearly isn't giving up on his goal of getting back to the league.