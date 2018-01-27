DeMarcus Cousins suffers a reported season-ending Achilles' injury
Cousins will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury
DeMarcus Cousins suffered a reported torn Achilles' tendon injury Friday night during the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry confirmed the injury after the game, saying the severity wouldn't be known until an MRI is performed Saturday.
But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the injury is season-ending -- Cousins has a torn Achilles. While an MRI is still to be done to confirm the injury, it's reportedly very clear.
While going for a rebound off a missed free throw in the fourth quarter, Cousins came up limping. The injury appeared to be non-contact related. He was unable to apply pressure while being helped off the floor.
This is a huge blow to New Orleans. He has been one of their most important players this season and a big part of the success they've seen as of late. The Pelicans will now be without a huge inside presence that has worked perfectly next to Anthony Davis.
Some Achilles' injuries are career altering. Others are a bump in the road. Kobe Bryant was never the same after he injured his, but Rudy Gay managed to be ready by October 2017 after rupturing his Achilles on Jan. 19, 2017 last season. We'll just have to wait and see what the future is like for Cousins.
-
Bell: Love an outcast in first Cavs year
Ex-Cavs exec Raja Bell recalls when Cleveland had a huge deal involving Kevin Love on the...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an action-packed NBA Friday
-
NBA Mock Draft: Young could go No. 1
It's not that far-fetched for Oklahoma's freshman to be the top pick in the NBA Draft
-
Jordan Brand set to release women's line
It's time for the men to be jealous of the women, and Spike Lee is the first in line
-
Smart injures hand on picture frame
Smart tweeted an apology to his team and fans: 'I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my act...
-
Brown arrested, tased in Milwaukee
Brown and the police had an altercation after his car was found parked across two handicap...
Add a Comment