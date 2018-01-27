DeMarcus Cousins suffers a reported season-ending Achilles' injury

DeMarcus Cousins suffered a reported torn Achilles' tendon injury Friday night during the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry confirmed the injury after the game, saying the severity wouldn't be known until an MRI is performed Saturday.

But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the injury is season-ending -- Cousins has a torn Achilles. While an MRI is still to be done to confirm the injury, it's reportedly very clear.

DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, league sources tell ESPN. He will miss the rest of the season. The MRI is coming soon, but diagnosis is clear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2018

While going for a rebound off a missed free throw in the fourth quarter, Cousins came up limping. The injury appeared to be non-contact related. He was unable to apply pressure while being helped off the floor.

DeMarcus Cousins is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/c3wdNCo4JA — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2018

This is a huge blow to New Orleans. He has been one of their most important players this season and a big part of the success they've seen as of late. The Pelicans will now be without a huge inside presence that has worked perfectly next to Anthony Davis.

Some Achilles' injuries are career altering. Others are a bump in the road. Kobe Bryant was never the same after he injured his, but Rudy Gay managed to be ready by October 2017 after rupturing his Achilles on Jan. 19, 2017 last season. We'll just have to wait and see what the future is like for Cousins.