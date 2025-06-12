Former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for the remainder of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional season and his contract with the Mets de Guaynabo has been terminated following a heated altercation with fans during a game Monday night in Puerto Rico. Cousins was ejected against Vaqueros de Bayamon after a confrontation with a courtside fan.

The league announced Tuesday that Cousins received a $4,250 fine and could face an additional $5,750 penalty.

"As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field," the Mets said in a release Tuesday. "Safety, respect and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise."

It's unclear what sparked the exchange, but videos posted to social media show the fan making obscene gestures toward Cousins, who responded by grabbing his crotch and placing his hand in the fan's face. Players and team staff stepped in to separate the two.

Cousins received a second technical foul for his actions and was subsequently ejected.

Another video angle showed Cousins walking off the court following his ejection and being targeted by fans near the tunnel. Some appeared to throw drinks at him as he exited. Cousins attempted to turn back toward the court, seemingly in response to the crowd, but was held back by security.

Cousins, 34, last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. He has since spent time playing internationally in Taiwan, Mongolia and Puerto Rico.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, Cousins averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds during his 11 year career. A four-time NBA All-Star center, Cousins also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins was involved in several altercations throughout his NBA career, accumulating excessive technical fouls. He was suspended one game in February 2014 for punching Patrick Beverley in the stomach in a game against the Houston Rockets.