DeMarcus Cousins turns in triple-double not seen since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Cousins finished with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists
DeMarcus Cousins was flat-out dominant Monday night.
The Pelicans' All-Star big man put together not only one of the best performances of the season, but one of the best performances by a big man ever. Like, in the history of the league.
Cousins finished with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Pelicans' 132-128 double-overtime victory over the Bulls, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to record such a game. The last to do so was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had a 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double back in 1972. The only other players to have such a game are Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Oscar Robertson. Not a bad list.
Cousins' performance was so dominant that Anthony Davis finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and no one even cares.
Another interesting aspect of Cousins' big night is that he essentially did all his work at the basket, behind the 3-point line, or from the free throw-line. He made just one basket that did not fall into one of those three categories.
Performances likes these -- well, OK, maybe not quite this good -- were exactly what the Pelicans' were envisioning when they swung the blockbuster trade to acquire the big man last season.
