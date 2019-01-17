DeMarcus Cousins wanted to be cleared to play weeks ago; Warriors wanted him on a 10-minute restriction, per report

Easily the most intriguing storyline concerning the Golden State Warriors entering the year was when offseason acquisition DeMarcus Cousins would make his debut for the team.

Cousins is finally set to take the floor for the Warriors against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. However, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Cousins tried to get cleared to return a few weeks ago.

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who is making his season debut on Friday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers, attempted to get cleared to return from injury a few weeks ago, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Cousins, who tore his left Achilles tendon almost a full year ago, was intent on speeding up his timeline to return, but the organization wanted to implement a 10-minute playing restriction, league sources said.

Haynes is also reporting that Cousins decided to continue the rehab process in the hopes that his minutes restriction would be increased when he came back to the court. The Warriors haven't announced an exact number for Cousins' minutes once he debuts on Friday.

It will mark nearly a full calendar year since the star big man suffered a torn Achilles tendon last January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to the injury, the All-Star center was in the midst of having one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

It's quite possible that Cousins will still have a minutes restriction in the coming weeks until he gets more comfortable in Golden State's system. It also could take some time for the Warriors to get used to having a versatile big man like Cousins in their lineup.

After all, players like JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, and Damian Jones don't exactly have the oozing star potential that Cousins does. Cousins offers the ability to stretch the floor on the offensive end while being extremely active on the defensive side of the basketball which is something the champs have not enjoyed from anyone manning the center position during Kerr's tenure as head coach.