DeMarcus Cousins wanted to be cleared to play weeks ago; Warriors wanted him on a 10-minute restriction, per report
Cousins is set to make his Golden State Warriors debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday
Easily the most intriguing storyline concerning the Golden State Warriors entering the year was when offseason acquisition DeMarcus Cousins would make his debut for the team.
Cousins is finally set to take the floor for the Warriors against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. However, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Cousins tried to get cleared to return a few weeks ago.
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who is making his season debut on Friday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers, attempted to get cleared to return from injury a few weeks ago, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Cousins, who tore his left Achilles tendon almost a full year ago, was intent on speeding up his timeline to return, but the organization wanted to implement a 10-minute playing restriction, league sources said.
Haynes is also reporting that Cousins decided to continue the rehab process in the hopes that his minutes restriction would be increased when he came back to the court. The Warriors haven't announced an exact number for Cousins' minutes once he debuts on Friday.
It will mark nearly a full calendar year since the star big man suffered a torn Achilles tendon last January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to the injury, the All-Star center was in the midst of having one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
It's quite possible that Cousins will still have a minutes restriction in the coming weeks until he gets more comfortable in Golden State's system. It also could take some time for the Warriors to get used to having a versatile big man like Cousins in their lineup.
After all, players like JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, and Damian Jones don't exactly have the oozing star potential that Cousins does. Cousins offers the ability to stretch the floor on the offensive end while being extremely active on the defensive side of the basketball which is something the champs have not enjoyed from anyone manning the center position during Kerr's tenure as head coach.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks vs Wizards odds, NBA London picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wizards vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...
-
NBA to have 'Ref Watch Parties' in 2019
What's the worst that could happen?
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 17 Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cousins: Warriors are most hated team
Cousins is set to make his season debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers
-
Sixers vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Pacers vs. 76ers game 10,000 tim...
-
Irving's call to LeBron shows maturity
Raja Bell and Tommy Tran break down Kyrie's call to LeBron