DeMarcus Cousins will start for the Warriors once he's fully healthy, Steve Kerr confirms

DeMarcus Cousins may be ready to destroy the entire NBA as a member of the Warriors, but it's going to take some time. Golden State's new big man isn't going to start off the season in the Warriors lineup due to his recovery from an Achilles tear.

That kind of injury can be devastating, and there was a question if Cousins would enter the Warriors' starting lineup, or if he would be happy having a reduced role on a team of All-Stars. Well, there should be no concerns about any of that, because Warriors coach Steve Kerr is going to start Cousins as soon as he can. Cousins, himself, is just ready to help Golden State any way he can. via The Mercury News

"Once he's healthy, he'll start," Kerr said. "Nothing against Damian Jones or Jordan Bell, but we're inheriting this All-Star center and one of the best centers in the league. He's going to start once he's fully healthy and ready to roll." ... "I'm coming in playing my part. I'll do whatever it takes to help this team win," Cousins said. "Of course, I'm in a position where I'm able to play for a championship. Every players' goal is to win a championship. I'll come in and do whatever it takes."

It might seem obvious that Cousins should start once he returns from health. He's a multi-time All-Star and All-NBA caliber-type player. The problem is nobody knows how he's going to perform when he returns to action. Many players in the past have had their career derailed by an Achilles injury. That isn't to say Cousins is guaranteed to struggle. There's just no guarantee he's going to succeed either. It's a complete unknown.

Luckily for the Warriors, they have a margin of error so wide that they can start Cousins despite that unknown. If he struggles there's enough talent in Golden State to make up for it. If he succeeds then the Warriors somehow become even more dominant than they already are. That's just the situation the Warriors are in right now.