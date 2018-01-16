Dennis Rodman, already on probation, could face jail time over DUI charge

Rodman finds himself in legal trouble again. Getty Images

Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman will likely have to serve jail time in addition to checking into rehab following his arrest in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday on suspicion of DUI. Rodman was still on probation for a 2016 incident in which he was driving on the wrong side of the freeway.

Friend and agent Darren Prince said that he encouraged Rodman to check himself into rehab after the incident.

"He's been dealing with some personal stuff for the past month and a half, two months, much more than usual, and I told him, this gives him an opportunity to shut it down," Prince told the NY Daily News. "I've told him, 'put yourself into a rehab center and find out why this is happening. Get to the underlying root.'"

There are conflicting opinions from lawyers on how Rodman's judge will choose to approach potential jail time, however.

"Assuming the allegations are true and he was driving impaired, there's absolutely no question in my mind he's going to receive some custodial time. The real question is how creative does his lawyer get in working with the court," attorney Trent Copeland told the NY Daily News. "He's likely to get some jail time, and I expect there will be an additional component including time spent in rehab. Either way, there's going to be a component where he is going to be not free to leave."

Copeland is not representing Rodman.

Rodman's attorney, Paul Meyer, doesn't think anything is set in stone yet.

"The case is unfolding, so predictions are premature," he said. "Dennis is getting on a positive treatment track to address this. He is very cooperative."

Rodman was released on Sunday morning after the arrest.