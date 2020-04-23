Dennis Rodman is praying for Kim Jong Un's recovery: 'I hope it's just a rumor'

Dennis Rodman is worried about the health of his friend Kim Jong Un. According to TMZ Sports, Rodman has been praying for the North Korean leader to make a full recovery after learning of Kim's reported health problems.

"I hope it's just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong Un is sick. Hopefully I will find out more soon," Rodman said. "There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK. If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success."

CBS News reported that the health of Kim came into "serious question" on Tuesday after he failed to appear at a major public celebration in North Korea. He was last seen in public on April 11 and reportedly may have have heart surgery recently. CBS News says that unconfirmed reports claim Kim may be fighting for his life due to complications from the surgery.

The friendship between Rodman and Kim is one that dates back to 2013. At that time, Rodman and several former NBA players traveled to North Korea for multiple basketball exhibition games. Rodman called Kim a "friend for life" following their encounter and even urged former President Barack Obama to develop a closer relationship with the North Korean leader based on the fact that they both like basketball.