Dennis Rodman would like some credit if a summit between North Korea, United States takes place

Make of this entire thing what you will, because it's a whole lot of ego. Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, one of the few outsiders with access to North Korea, is seeking partial credit for a potential summit between North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump. The reason? Rodman presented Kim with a copy of Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal," among others, for Kim's birthday in 2017.

The full quote -- which came in a video to TMZ -- is pretty wild, and a good indication of what we're dealing with in regards to the Rodman-Kim-Trump triangle. Rodman isn't shy in saying that he's brokering peace, although he doesn't want to take all of the credit.

"I think when I went over the last time for his birthday, I gave him one of Donald Trump's books," Rodman told TMZ in the video. "I do a lot of things with Donald Trump, and stuff like that, and I think people know that."

Rodman went on to say that "I don't want to take all the credit. I don't want to sit there and say, 'I did this, I did that.' That's not my intention. My intention was to go over and be a sports ambassador to North Korea so people understand how the people are in North Korea. I think that has resonated to this whole point now. And Donald Trump, I don't ask Donald Trump for anything. I like Donald Trump."

Finally, Rodman said that North Korea has seen change, and he'd like to get at least a little bit of recognition for that change -- even though he won't come out and ask for it directly.

"And then things changed, and now, since things have changed again, people are asking me, why aren't you getting any credit?" Rodman said in the video. "Because you're the one who brought awareness to the hostages and everyone that's over there, and all of a sudden, he started letting people go. And I'm like, I'm not the president. I'm just one person. I'm just one person and I'm so happy that things are going well."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is over the moon with Trump right now, saying that he should be a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. Maybe Rodman wants to throw half a hat into that ring as well.