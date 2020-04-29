Dennis Rodman's son learned about infamous Las Vegas trip from 'The Last Dance'
"I didn't know that you could do that," DJ Rodman said
Sunday's episodes of "The Last Dance" were centered around Dennis Rodman and his career stops with the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and, finally, the Chicago Bulls. The infamous 48-hour Las Vegas vacation that Rodman took in the middle of the 1997-98 was highlighted in the documentary series.
While fans who experienced that season remember the trip, it was new information to some viewers... including Rodman's son, Washington State freshman DJ Rodman.
"I knew about everything else but not that," DJ Rodman said in an Instagram Live session. "I didn't know that you could do that. I didn't know that you could go up to your coach and be like, 'Hey, I need a vacation.'"
It makes a lot of sense why Dennis Rodman chose not to tell his son about the trip to Las Vegas. After all, it ended with Michael Jordan confronting Rodman in a hotel room in which Carmen Electra was forced to hide behind the couch.
It was clearly a little bit of a shock for DJ Rodman finding out that his rebounding machine of a father left his team in the middle of the season for a mini-vacation. As far as the college basketball player saying "I didn't know you could do that": don't try, you probably can't get away with it at Washington State.
