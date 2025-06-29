Pending free agent guard Dennis Schröder isn't hiding his hopes for what comes next. After being acquired by the Detroit Pistons in a February trade with the Golden State Warriors, Schröder made an immediate impact, primarily off the bench. But with his two-year, $25.4 million deal -- originally signed with the Toronto Raptors -- now expired, his future is uncertain. Still, Schröder left little doubt about where he wants to be.

"I want to stay in Detroit for sure, but Detroit ain't waiting for me, I can tell you that much," Schröder said Saturday on a livestream.

The comment hints at a one-sided eagerness -- Schröder wants to stay, but the Pistons may not share the same urgency. NBA free agency begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Schröder appeared in 28 of the final 30 regular-season games for Detroit, averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 25.2 minutes per game. His production ticked up slightly in the playoffs, where the Pistons fell to the Knicks in six games in the first round. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 27.3 minutes.

Schröder, 31, is an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Sacramento Kings have emerged as a leading suitor for the 12-year veteran.

Schröder, a first-round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has played for nine teams over his career, including stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. He started the 2024-25 season with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Golden State Warriors in December.

Whether his next chapter continues in Detroit or elsewhere, Schröder's experience and production have kept him firmly on the radar in free agency.