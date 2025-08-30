Dennis Schröder was the target of racial abuse from fans during Germany's 107-88 win over Lithuania on Saturday in Tampere, Finland. The German Basketball Association stated that two fans were identified and ejected from the game, with another identified on video by FIBA and subsequently banned from all future 2025 EuroBasket games.

Schröder, who also plays for the Sacramento Kings, told reporters after the game that the fans made monkey noises at him as he was walking into the locker room at halftime.

"Making monkey noises, that's something I don't respect," Schröder said in German. "No matter what status, insults, that's all fine. But racism simply doesn't belong in this sport. That's something that's not OK."

FIBA released a statement condemning the actions and stated that they would speak with the Lithuanian Basketball Federation about the incident: "FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct and racist language in any form. Creating an inclusive, respectful and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport. FIBA has provided the relevant footage and information to local law enforcement authorities, who are continuing to investigate the matter."

Schröder led all scorers with 26 points in Germany's win, adding six assists and three rebounds, as the German national team booked its place in the knockout rounds of EuroBasket with a 3-0 record in the group stage so far. The German squad will play two more games in the group stage, with fellow undefeated Finland and a winless Great Britain still on their schedule before the knockout rounds begin.

The 31-year-old Schröder has played for 10 different NBA teams since making his league debut in 2013. He is the sole owner of his hometown team, Basketball Löwen Braunschweig of the Basketball Bundesliga, and has been the majority shareholder of the team since 2018.