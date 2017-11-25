Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Will Barton offers words of encouragement to Derrick Rose

Will Barton responds to news that Derrick Rose is contemplating his future in the NBA

It was reported on Friday that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose is considering walking away from the NBA after dealing with the frustration of an injury-plagued career. The news probably comes as somewhat of a shock to most NBA fans, as Rose seemed to be in a pretty good situation with the defending Eastern Conference champions, despite the fact that he's missed the last seven games with a sprained ankle. It appears that Rose is wondering if he still has the same passion and committment for the game that he once did after experiencing several injuries, some more severe than others, throughout the course of his career. It's hard to blame him for wondering if it's still worth it.

One Nugget wanted to offer words of encouragement to the troubled point guard with a Tweet that he sent out on Friday.

DROSE.....No matter what u decide i just hope u find a good space to be in. Legend 4ever in my eyes. Keep pushing homie — Will Barton (@WillTheThrillB5) November 24, 2017

No matter what your feelings are on Rose, his career so far is a pretty sad story. After winning the MVP award in 2011, it seemed that he would go on to become a Hall of Famer and would be one of the best point guards in the league for years to come. Instead, it has been a struggle for him just to stay healthy. I'm sure many of us are feeling the same as Will Barton...whatever Rose decides, hopefully he finds joy and comfort in what comes next.