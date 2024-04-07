Halftime Report
After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Nuggets look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 69-56.
If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 54-24 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 36-42 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Atlanta 36-41, Denver 53-24
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $57.49
What to Know
The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The defenses reigned supreme when the Nuggets and the Clippers played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 220.5-point over/under. The Nuggets fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 102-100. The defeat came about despite Denver having been up 17 in the first quarter.
The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. The matchup was Jokic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Hawks pushed their score to 143 the last time they played they, but on Thursday they couldn't quite do it again. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-95 to the Mavericks.
Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 53-24. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 36-41.
The Nuggets beat the Hawks 129-122 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 3 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nuggets still be able to contain Bogdanovic? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Denver is a big 12-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 221.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 11, 2023 - Denver 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Feb 04, 2023 - Denver 128 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 02, 2022 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 109
- Dec 17, 2021 - Denver 133 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2021 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 96
- Mar 28, 2021 - Denver 126 vs. Atlanta 102
- Feb 21, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Denver 115
- Jan 06, 2020 - Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121
- Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98